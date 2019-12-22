Trunks star of the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot gameplay video coming from Jump Festa

Share it:

Less than a month to go before Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, new action RPG that will allow us to relive the entire Z series of the anime given birth by Akira Toriyama. If you really can't resist waiting, today we have something that could be right for you.

Directly from Jump Festa 2020, annual convention of Weekly Shonen Jump in progress in Tokyo, a new and long one arrives gameplay video entirely focused on Trunks of the future. The film opens with a filmed sequence and the subsequent combat that Mecha-Freezer and his father King Cold (from the first episodes of the Android Saga) have for antagonists, and continues with an exploratory phase in a frozen wasteland, where the powerful Saiyan dedicates to activities such as fishing and various secondary assignments. You can find it at the start of the news, good vision!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2020. In view of the expected launch, Bandai Namco has set up a marketing campaign strongly focused on nostalgia and aimed at an entire generation of gamers who grew up on bread and Dragon Ball. In addition to an exciting live-action commercial, he also released the started Dragon Ball Z Kakarot movie inspired by the original opening of the anime with the acronym Cha-La Head-Cha-La. We of Everyeye, who are incurably nostalgic, have made an alternative version of the movie with What's My Destiny Dragon Ball, the famous Italian theme song sung by Giorgio Vanni.