Trunks gets a new, incredible weapon in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes OVA

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The special episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes aired almost a week ago, and once again showcased all the fighter skills of Xeno Trunks. The Trunks of the Future counterpart from another timeline has indeed defeated Mechikabura, using an amazing new named sword Key Sword.

The weapon is nothing more than an evolution of the classic Trunks sword, obtained thanks to the magical power of Robelu. In the special episode, Vegeta's son attacks a reborn Mechikabura with all the power of the Super Saiyan God, but after being defeated, he must use the weapon again to prevent the enemy from using regeneration.

Despite the difference between the timelines it seems that Trunks can't help but finish his enemies with a power up to his iconic sword. In fact, you will remember that in Dragon Ball Supereven the immortal Zamasu was temporarily defeated thanks to the exceptional power of the Z Warrior.

We remind you that the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will air from next March 5 with the subtitle Big Bang Mission, and that the first arc of narrative could show a long battle between Goku & Co. and the gods of destruction. Again, Trunks' power could play a vital role.

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the special episode? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to check out the first trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.

