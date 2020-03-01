Entertainment

Trunks and Vegetto SSJ4 unite to face the Demon King in SDBH

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it has taken us to a universe where events never seen before in the regular series can take place, such as the incredible team that will be made up of Vegetto Super Sayan 4 and Trunks in its Super Sayan God form.

L'narrative arc dedicated to the Dark Dimension it was spectacular, both for the presence of the Xeno versions of the Z Warriors and for the truly fascinating antagonists. Mechikabura he was regarded as the king of the dark demon dimension and the alliance between Trunks and Vegetto was able to put him in serious trouble.

The threat of the Dark Dimension was certainly the most complex and most memorable of all the events seen in the arcade game Dragon Ball Heroes. Rule the whole universe thanks to the power of the Dark Dragon Spheres, this was the initial plot which then developed with the addition of new characters, and with the return of the demon Dabura, previously destroyed by Majin Buu.

READ:  The Promised Neverland, SAO: Alicization and many more are now available on Netflix

The Xeno reality certainly remains one of the most interesting after the canonical one of Dragon Ball Super, and seems to be very close to Dragon Ball GT, given theinclusion of transformations in Super Saiyan 4. Also in this universe Goku is not the first to become Super Saiyan God, but it was the Xeno version of Trunks.

Trunks and Vegetto subsequently defeated the Demon King thus securing victory over the Dark Dimension and totally eliminating its threat. We also remember that the details that emerged recently on Fu's past have made us think of some similarities with the origins of Superman, and that the new saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon begin.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.