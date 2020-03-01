Trunks and Vegetto SSJ4 unite to face the Demon King in SDBH

Share it:

The series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it has taken us to a universe where events never seen before in the regular series can take place, such as the incredible team that will be made up of Vegetto Super Sayan 4 and Trunks in its Super Sayan God form.

L'narrative arc dedicated to the Dark Dimension it was spectacular, both for the presence of the Xeno versions of the Z Warriors and for the truly fascinating antagonists. Mechikabura he was regarded as the king of the dark demon dimension and the alliance between Trunks and Vegetto was able to put him in serious trouble.

The threat of the Dark Dimension was certainly the most complex and most memorable of all the events seen in the arcade game Dragon Ball Heroes. Rule the whole universe thanks to the power of the Dark Dragon Spheres, this was the initial plot which then developed with the addition of new characters, and with the return of the demon Dabura, previously destroyed by Majin Buu.

The Xeno reality certainly remains one of the most interesting after the canonical one of Dragon Ball Super, and seems to be very close to Dragon Ball GT, given theinclusion of transformations in Super Saiyan 4. Also in this universe Goku is not the first to become Super Saiyan God, but it was the Xeno version of Trunks.

Trunks and Vegetto subsequently defeated the Demon King thus securing victory over the Dark Dimension and totally eliminating its threat. We also remember that the details that emerged recently on Fu's past have made us think of some similarities with the origins of Superman, and that the new saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon begin.