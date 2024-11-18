Trump’s Treasury Secretary Drama: Power Plays and Palace Intrigue at Mar-a-Lago

As new candidates emerge and internal tensions rise at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has unexpectedly paused the appointment of his Treasury Secretary in what appeared to be a straightforward cabinet selection process.

The Shifting Landscape

What started as a two-person race between Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent has evolved into a more complex contest. Trump has now expanded his search to include Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, and Marc Rowan, the billionaire CEO of Apollo Global Management.

The delay marks a stark contrast to Trump’s swift decisions on other cabinet positions, including the controversial pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary and Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.

The Lutnick Factor

At the center of this unfolding drama is Howard Lutnick, whose aggressive campaign for the position may have backfired. Despite serving as Trump’s transition team co-chair, Lutnick’s tendency to dominate the spotlight has reportedly irritated the president-elect. His public dismissal of Kennedy’s potential HHS nomination, which Trump later announced anyway, particularly damaged his standing.

“The boss would’ve probably named Howard secretary by now, but Howard doesn’t know how this place works,” one Trump adviser revealed, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The New Contenders

Kevin Warsh brings a different appeal to the table. Trump has noted both his intelligence and appearance, and their history dates back to 2017 when Warsh was considered for the Federal Reserve chairmanship. Trump later expressed regret at not choosing him over Jerome Powell.

Marc Rowan represents the kind of wealthy, Wall Street success story that typically appeals to Trump. As CEO of Apollo Global Management, he brings significant financial sector experience and the “big” presence Trump reportedly desires for the role.

Market Considerations

Trump’s careful approach to this selection reflects his concern about market stability. He wants to avoid any appointment that might disrupt the post-election market momentum. This consideration has effectively ruled out Robert Lighthizer, whose strong stance on tariffs could unsettle investors.

Policy Battlegrounds

The selection process has exposed key policy divisions:

Tariffs : Lutnick supports Trump’s proposed 20% import tariffs, while Bessent represents a more traditional Wall Street approach.

: Lutnick supports Trump’s proposed 20% import tariffs, while Bessent represents a more traditional Wall Street approach. Cryptocurrency : Questions have emerged about Lutnick’s connections to Tether, which faces potential Treasury Department sanctions.

: Questions have emerged about Lutnick’s connections to Tether, which faces potential Treasury Department sanctions. Economic Direction: Trump seeks someone who won’t oppose his populist economics, unlike his first-term Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin.

The Mar-a-Lago Dynamic

The atmosphere at Mar-a-Lago has grown increasingly tense, with Elon Musk playing a significant role by publicly backing Lutnick on his social media platform, X. Even RFK Jr. has joined the fray, endorsing Lutnick’s positive stance on Bitcoin, though notably misspelling his name in the process.

Looking Ahead

As this selection process continues, Trump is expected to conduct interviews at Mar-a-Lago this week. The delay in naming a Treasury Secretary stands in sharp contrast to the rapid pace of other cabinet appointments, suggesting the critical importance Trump places on this particular position.

The ultimate decision remains unpredictable, as one insider noted: “This is a one. And ‘The One’ goes back and forth all the time over who he wants. But when he makes a decision, it’s his and his alone. And it’s final.”

For the time being, both Wall Street and Washington observers continue to concentrate on Mar-a-Lago, anticipating the emergence of a potential second Trump administration leader who will control America’s financial resources.