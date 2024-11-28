Trump’s Tech Titans Take Aim at Military Modernization

In a bold move that could reshape the future of American defense, several high-profile billionaires and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump are advocating for a radical shift in military technology.

These influential figures are pushing for the widespread adoption of drones and autonomous systems, potentially at the expense of traditional crewed aircraft and vehicles.

The Drone Revolution

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and co-leader of an advisory group focused on cutting government waste, has emerged as a vocal proponent of drone technology.

In a series of posts on X, Musk declared that “human-crewed fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones,” directly criticizing the continued production of aircraft like the F-35.

Similarly, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, a significant donor to the Trump campaign, emphasized the importance of drone warfare in determining military superiority. Andreessen cited a former special forces officer who claimed that a combination of 40 men and drones could “basically do almost anything now.”

The F-35 in the Crosshairs

The F-35 program, the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons system, has become a particular target for criticism. Musk labeled the jet’s design as “shit” and called its makers “idiots,” suggesting that drones could replicate the effects of crewed aircraft on the battlefield.

However, defenders of the F-35 argue that the aircraft remains a vital capability in America’s arsenal. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson described the F-35 as “the most advanced, survivable, and connected fighter aircraft in the world, a vital deterrent and the cornerstone of joint all-domain operations.”

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the enthusiasm for drone technology, experts caution that a complete transition is not immediately feasible:

Technological limitations: The Pentagon has not yet fielded fully lethal autonomous weapons that can operate independently in complex environments. Cost considerations: Multiple drones might be required to replicate the capabilities of a single F-35, potentially increasing overall costs. Congressional support: The F-35 program has historically enjoyed strong backing from lawmakers due to its economic impact on various districts.

The Path Forward

As the debate continues, several key figures are poised to influence the future direction of U.S. military technology:

John Phelan: Nominated to lead the Navy despite having no previous ties to the service.

Trae Stephens: Co-founder of defense tech startup Anduril Industries, reportedly in the mix for deputy secretary of defense.

Stephen Feinberg: Co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management, potentially in the running for the Pentagon’s No. 2 position.

Conclusion

The push for drone technology in the U.S. military represents a significant shift in thinking about modern warfare. While the potential benefits of unmanned systems are clear, transitioning from traditional crewed aircraft to a drone-dominated force faces numerous technical, financial, and political hurdles.

As the Trump administration takes shape, the balance between innovation and proven capabilities will likely be a subject of intense debate within the Pentagon and beyond.