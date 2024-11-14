Trump’s Surprising Intel Pick: Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to Lead US Intelligence Community

In a bold move that has sent shockwaves through Washington, President-elect Donald Trump announced yesterday his selection of Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman turned Republican, as the next Director of National Intelligence. This unexpected choice marks a significant shift in the leadership of America’s intelligence community.

Gabbard, 43, who represented Hawaii in Congress from 2013 to 2021, will oversee 18 spy agencies and be responsible for preparing the President’s Daily Brief when Trump begins his second term in January. The appointment requires Senate confirmation, though with Republicans holding at least a 52-seat majority, her confirmation appears likely.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans,” Trump declared in his announcement. “She will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights and securing peace through strength.”

The selection of Gabbard, who would replace current DNI Avril Haines, reflects Trump’s preference for officials who share his skeptical view of U.S. military intervention abroad. Her journey from Democratic presidential hopeful to Trump’s intelligence chief is particularly noteworthy.

A Dramatic Political Evolution

Gabbard’s political transformation has been remarkable. After unsuccessfully seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, she left the Democratic Party in 2022, declaring it was “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by wokeness.” She initially became an independent before joining the Republican Party in October 2024 and endorsing Trump’s presidential bid.

Her military background includes service as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and deployments to Iraq in 2004–2005 with the Hawaii National Guard. However, her limited direct intelligence experience has raised eyebrows among national security experts.

Controversial Stances

Throughout her career, Gabbard has taken several controversial positions that align with Trump’s foreign policy views. She has:

U.S. aid to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia has been criticized.

I had a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017.

They questioned the effectiveness of U.S. military interventions abroad.

He called for a more restrained American foreign policy.

Looking Ahead

If confirmed, Gabbard will confront several immediate challenges.

I am in charge of coordinating the efforts of 18 distinct intelligence agencies.

I am preparing daily intelligence briefings for the president.

Managing international intelligence partnerships

Addressing emerging global threats

Responding to her nomination, Gabbard posted on X: “Thank you, Donald Trump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security, and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work.”

The selection comes as part of Trump’s broader effort to assemble his second-term cabinet, which includes Senator Marco Rubio as his pick for Secretary of State. These appointments suggest a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and intelligence-gathering approaches for the upcoming administration.

This appointment represents a dramatic realignment in American politics, with a former Democratic presidential candidate now poised to lead the nation’s intelligence community under a Republican administration. As Washington prepares for this transition, all eyes will be on Gabbard’s confirmation hearings and her plans for reshaping America’s intelligence apparatus.