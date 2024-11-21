Trump’s Complex Dance with Project 2025: Actions Speak Louder Than Disavowals

Former President Donald Trump’s actions in building his potential second administration paint a different picture than his public statements regarding the controversial Project 2025, a comprehensive conservative blueprint developed by the Heritage Foundation.

Despite previous disavowals and his transition team’s emphatic denials of any connection to the project, Trump’s recent appointments suggest a quiet embrace of individuals deeply involved with the initiative.

This emerging pattern raises questions about the relationship between Trump’s transition plans and the Heritage Foundation’s ambitious conservative agenda.

The Public Distance vs. Private Embrace

In striking contrast, Howard Lutnick, a key leader in Trump’s transition team, recently declared on CNBC that there was “absolutely zero” connection between the transition effort and Project 2025, even going so far as to label the Heritage Foundation as “radioactive.” However, a closer look at Trump’s recent appointments tells a different story.

Among the most notable appointments linked to Project 2025:

Russell Vought : Trump’s former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director is now being considered to reprise his role. Vought wasn’t just casually associated with Project 2025 – he authored an entire chapter on the Executive Office of the President in the blueprint.

Tom Homan : Tapped as the incoming border czar, Homan also contributed to the project.

Brendan Carr : Selected to lead the Federal Communications Commission, Carr, too, has ties to the initiative.

The Vought Factor

The potential return of Russell Vought to the OMB position is particularly significant. During a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show on X (formerly Twitter), Vought outlined an aggressive agenda that closely aligns with Project 2025’s goals. He spoke openly about plans to:

“Tame the administrative state.”

Pursue a “massive deregulatory agenda.”

Implement aggressive reductions in federal employment.

Work alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in the proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

Behind the Scenes

Sources familiar with the transition effort reveal that Vought has been working for months to shape Trump’s economic and trade policy agenda. He’s been collaborating with campaign policy chair Vince Haley and former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the latter of whom is also being considered for a top economic position.

The Bigger Picture

This apparent disconnect between public statements and actual appointments highlights a complex political balancing act. While Project 2025 became a political liability during the campaign – with Democrats using it to paint Trump as an extremist – the former president appears to be quietly drawing from its network of contributors and embracing its policy recommendations.

The situation raises important questions about the potential direction of a second Trump administration. Would it follow the Heritage Foundation’s conservative blueprint more closely than publicly acknowledged? The pattern of appointments suggests that Project 2025’s influence might be more substantial than previous disavowals would indicate.

Looking Ahead

As the transition continues, observers will watch closely how many more Project 2025 contributors find their way into key positions. The apparent gap between public rhetoric and actual appointments may provide essential insights into the potential governing philosophy of a second Trump term.

For now, one thing is clear: despite public distancing from Project 2025, Trump’s actions in building his potential administration suggest a much closer alignment with the Heritage Foundation’s vision than previously acknowledged. As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words – and in this case, the actions are telling an interesting story indeed.