Trump Vs. China: two orders signed against TikTok and Tencent, risk for the sector?

Despite having much more to worry about, US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders in the past few hours that should lead to a complete ban on transactions on American soil in favor of the owner of TikTok, ByteDance, and the owner of WeChat Tencent Holdings.

In short, the "war" against the People's Republic of China continues to escalate. WeChat is the popular messaging app used by over a billion people worldwide. The app, however, goes far beyond the simple exchange of messages: it has an internal payment system and this is where the problem arises, since user information is processed.

In addition, recent reports have found that WeChat is used to extend the surveillance and censorship of the Chinese stateFor example, messages from international users deemed hostile to the Chinese government or any other content deemed off limits according to the canons of the Asian giant's censorship are blocked.

Legislative interventions come after the Trump administration has deemed the apps developed and controlled by Chinese companies one threat to national security, noting a privacy threat to Americans, particularly regarding TikTok.

"This data collection allows the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information, potentially allowing China to track down federal employee positions, create personal information files for blackmail and conduct industrial espionage."reads the text of the order signed against TikTok.

TikTok has stated that it does not own and will not give information to the Chinese government. TikTok said that U.S. user information is stored in the U.S. and backed up in Singapore.

The spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry intervened in the discussion Wang Wenbin who stated in a press conference that the Trump administration's actions against Chinese apps are "a typical hegemonic behavior that goes against the principles of the market and the rules of international trade"and an attempt to maintain the monopoly of high technology.

The language of both executive orders appears vague, leading some to suggest that any transaction with Tencent Holdings in the United States would be prohibited. Trump said in a letter that he would define which "transactions" will be affected by these restrictive orders when executive orders enter into force on September 20.

Beyond the fact that in the last hours it has been specified that the executive order towards Tencent concerns only WeChat, the use of a deliberately open and unclear language can potentially have repercussions on the gaming world, given that Tencent it is the owner of Riot Games and a constellation of shares in other industry giants such as Epic Games, Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard.