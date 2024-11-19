Trump Taps Legal Ally Will Scharf as Key White House Gatekeeper

In a significant move that underscores the growing influence of his legal team, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Will Scharf, a 38-year-old Orthodox Jewish attorney, as the new White House staff secretary.

This appointment marks a crucial addition to Trump’s second-term administration, bringing aboard a staunch ally who played a vital role in his recent legal battles.

Scharf’s appointment holds significant importance, as the staff secretary position functions as the central hub of White House operations, regulating the flow of information to the president and overseeing communications among senior staff. This role puts him at the heart of presidential decision-making and policy implementation.

The newly appointed staff secretary brings a unique blend of legal expertise and personal background to the position. Raised in a Modern Orthodox household split between New York City and North Florida, Scharf maintains strong ties to his faith—keeping kosher, practicing daily religious rituals, and regularly attending his local Chabad synagogue services.

His path to this prestigious position wasn’t without controversy. During his unsuccessful Republican primary race for Missouri Attorney General, Scharf faced both criticism and antisemitic attacks.

A particularly notable campaign advertisement featured him using a grenade launcher to destroy boxes of Trump’s court documents, promising to “return fire” as state attorney general.

Scharf’s legal credentials played a decisive role in his selection. He served as a key member of Trump’s legal team during the presidential immunity case, which resulted in a significant 6-3 Supreme Court victory along ideological lines. This win helped shield Trump from certain criminal charges related to his presidential actions.

Prior to entering Trump’s inner circle, Scharf served in the following roles:

A federal prosecutor

Senior adviser to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens

Assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis

Co-founder of “Jews Against Soros”

In his announcement, Trump praised Scharf’s capabilities, stating, “Will is a highly skilled attorney who will be a crucial part of my White House team.” The president-elect specifically highlighted Scharf’s role in “overcoming the election interference and lawfare” directed against him.

This appointment comes alongside another significant legal appointment—D. John Sauer as Solicitor General. Sauer, who previously served as Missouri’s Solicitor General, will now represent the federal government before the Supreme Court. His appointment further strengthens Trump’s focus on building a legally savvy administration.

The dual appointments of Scharf and Sauer signal Trump’s strategic emphasis on surrounding himself with legal experts who have proven their loyalty through previous battles.

As White House Staff Secretary, Scharf will hold significant influence over which documents reach the president’s desk and who gets to weigh in on crucial policy decisions and speeches.

For Scharf, this role represents a remarkable rise from his days as a federal prosecutor to becoming one of the most influential gatekeepers in the upcoming Trump administration.

His appointment suggests that legal expertise and proven loyalty are becoming increasingly valued qualities in Trump’s inner circle as he prepares for his second term.