Trump Taps Iraq War Veteran and Former Congressman Doug Collins to Lead VA

In a significant move for veterans’ affairs leadership, President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Representative Doug Collins of Georgia as his nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs. President-elect Donald Trump made the announcement on Thursday evening, appointing a military veteran and experienced legislator to lead one of the nation’s largest federal agencies.

Collins, 58, brings a unique blend of military and legislative experience to the role. Currently serving as a chaplain in the Air Force Reserve Command, Collins’s military service includes deployment to Iraq in 2008 with the 94th Air Wing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. His military career began in the mid-1990s when he served two years as a Navy chaplain before joining the Air Force Reserve in 2002.

“Doug is a veteran himself,” Trump stated in his announcement, emphasizing Collins’s firsthand understanding of military service. “He will be a great advocate for our active duty servicemembers, veterans, and military families to ensure they have the support they need.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which Collins would oversee if confirmed, serves more than 16 million veterans across the country. The agency oversees one of America’s largest healthcare networks, which includes the following:

Over 170 medical centers

More than 1,000 care sites

Comprehensive education benefits

Home loan programs

Healthcare services

Disability compensation

Funeral services

Collins’s political background includes serving in Congress from 2013 to 2021, where he gained prominence as a strong Trump ally. As the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, he played a key role in defending Trump during the first impeachment proceedings. After leaving Congress, Collins continued his association with Trump, providing legal counsel, particularly regarding election-related matters in Georgia.

The nomination comes as part of Trump’s broader strategy of selecting loyal allies for key cabinet positions. Collins’s selection follows the recent nomination of Matt Gaetz for attorney general, highlighting Trump’s preference for supporters who stood by him during challenging periods of his first term.

In his first public response to the nomination, Collins expressed his commitment to veteran care reform. “Our heroes deserve the best care and support,” he posted on social media. “We’ll fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they’ve earned.”

If confirmed, Collins would charge a department that faces ongoing challenges in providing timely and effective care to veterans. The VA’s healthcare system has undergone significant reforms in recent years but still faces hurdles in areas such as appointment wait times and access to care in rural areas.

Collins’s background as both a veteran and a lawyer could prove valuable in navigating the complex bureaucracy of the VA system. His experience as a chaplain might also bring a unique perspective to addressing veterans’ mental health needs, a critical area of focus for the department.

The nomination now moves to the Senate for confirmation hearings, where Collins’s record, both as a congressman and as a Trump supporter, will likely face scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

For America’s veterans, this leadership change comes at a crucial time as the VA continues to modernize its services and adapt to the evolving needs of service members returning from recent conflicts. Collins’s success in this role could significantly impact the lives of millions who have served in uniform.