Trump Cabinet Nominees Face Wave of Threats

In a shocking turn of events, several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and White House team picks have become targets of a series of alarming threats.

The incidents, which occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, have prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies and raised concerns about the safety of incoming administration officials.

Nature of the Threats

The threats against Trump’s appointees took various forms, including:

Bomb threats: Multiple nominees received warnings about potential explosive devices at their homes.

“Swatting” incidents: Hoax calls were made to attract police responses to the targets’ residences.

At least nine individuals chosen by Trump for key positions were affected, including nominees for the Departments of Defense, Housing, Agriculture, and Labor and his pick for US ambassador to the United Nations.

Notable Targets

Several high-profile nominees have confirmed being targeted:

Elise Stefanik, Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, was notified of a threat while traveling with her family.

Pete Hegseth, Defense Secretary nominee, reported a “credible pipe bomb threat” at his home.

Lee Zeldin: Environmental Protection Agency administrator pick, received a “pipe bomb threat” with a “pro-Palestinian themed message.”

Brooke Rollins, Agriculture Secretary nominee, thanked police for investigating a threat to her family.

John Ratcliffe, CIA Director nominee, was reportedly among those targeted.

Other affected nominees include Lori Chavez-Deremer (Labor Secretary pick), Scott Turner (Housing Department nominee), and Howard Lutnick (Commerce Secretary nominee).

Response and Investigation

The FBI has acknowledged the incidents and is working with law enforcement partners to investigate the threats. Local police departments have conducted sweeps of nominees’ homes, with no explosive devices found so far.

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Trump’s transition team, stated that “law enforcement acted quickly to ensure” the nominees’ safety. She emphasized that these “dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

Political Reactions

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation and is in touch with federal law enforcement and the President-elect’s team. The Biden administration unequivocally condemned threats of political violence.

Trump’s nominees have responded defiantly to the threats. Pete Hegseth declared, “I will not be bullied or intimidated. Never”. Others, like Brooke Rollins and Lee Zeldin, expressed gratitude for law enforcement’s swift response while affirming their commitment to their roles.

Broader Context

This wave of threats comes at a time when similar tactics have been used against other political figures, including judges and prosecutors involved in Trump’s legal cases. The incidents highlight the growing problem of bomb threats and swatting calls faced by American law enforcement, affecting public officials, schools, and celebrities alike.

As the transition to the new administration continues, these threats are a stark reminder of the challenges and risks those entering public service at the highest levels of government face.

The incoming Trump administration and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of nominees and appointees as they prepare to take on their new roles.