Trump Assembles Key National Security Team for Second Term, Tapping Waltz and Rubio for Top Roles

In a significant development that signals the formation of his second-term administration, President-elect Donald Trump has offered key national security positions to two prominent Florida Republicans.

Rep. Mike Waltz has been asked to serve as National Security Advisor, while Senator Marco Rubio has been tapped for Secretary of State, according to sources close to the transition team.

The selection of Waltz, a combat-decorated Green Beret with extensive military experience, marks a historic choice. If he accepts, he would become the first former Green Beret to hold the position of National Security Adviser. Waltz’s background includes service in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa, bringing hands-on experience to a role that will face immediate challenges.

“There is no one more capable or qualified for this crucial role,” stated Congressman Mike Rogers, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee. “As a Green Beret, Rep. Waltz bravely fought to defend our nation. Our national security is in excellent hands with Rep. Waltz at the helm.”

The incoming administration will need to tackle several ongoing global conflicts. The new national security team will face pressing challenges, including:

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

The Israel-Hamas conflict

U.S.-China relations

Iran policy decisions

Trump’s choice of Waltz appears strategic, considering the rocky relationships he experienced with previous National Security Advisers John Bolton and H.R. McMaster. Both former advisers have since become vocal critics of Trump, leading the president-elect to prioritize loyalty in his new selections.

The appointment of Rubio as Secretary of State also carries significant implications for U.S. foreign policy. At 53, Rubio brings considerable foreign policy experience and is known for his strong advocacy of U.S.-India relations. His selection, alongside Waltz, suggests a continuation of bipartisan support for strengthening ties with India.

Trump has also moved quickly to fill other key positions in his incoming administration. Recent nominations include:

Lee Zeldin as EPA Administrator

as EPA Administrator Elise Stefanik is the UN Ambassador

Stefanik, who Trump noted was the first member of Congress to endorse him, brings experience from her work on the House Armed Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee. The president-elect praised her as “a strong and very smart America First fighter.”

These appointments come at a crucial time as the Republican Party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives, potentially streamlining the confirmation process for Cabinet positions. While the National Security Advisor role doesn’t require Senate confirmation, Rubio’s appointment as Secretary of State will need Senate approval.

The transition team’s focus on national security appointments reflects the complex global challenges awaiting the incoming administration. Waltz recently addressed some of these challenges, particularly regarding immigration and foreign policy.

Speaking about immigration policy, he emphasized the importance of “securing the border” while showing understanding for legitimate asylum seekers, especially those who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

As the transition moves forward, these appointments suggest Trump is building a team that balances military experience, political loyalty, and diplomatic expertise.

The selection of Waltz and Rubio, in particular, indicates a potential shift in how the administration might approach international relations while maintaining core “America First” principles.

The story continues to develop as other key positions in the incoming administration are expected to be announced in the coming days.