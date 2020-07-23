Troy Baker, not only Joel from The Last of Us: all the voiceovers from MGS 5 to Uncharted 4

Share it:

About a month after the distribution of The Last of Us part 2 it was more than a duty to dedicate a place in our dubbing column to Troy Baker, iconic voice of Joel and many other characters who made the history of video games. Can you list them all?

Baker's career began in 2004 with BloodRayne 2 and, except for short film and TV brackets, it is entirely based on the dubbing of videogame titles, some have put it to the test at 360 °. In both chapters of The Last of Us, in Uncharted 4 End of a Thief and in Death Stranding in fact we have seen him grappling with motion capture, thanks to which characters like Joel, Sam Drake and Higgs Monaghan (respectively) came to life.

The first major role was in the franchise Brothers in Arms: 2005 with Matt Baker's voice, which will be followed by titles like Resistance 2 (Richard Blake); Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures (Conan); Star Wars The Clone Wars Republic Heroes (Kul Teska); Clash of the Titans (Hades, Apollo) e Valkyria Chronicles (Dirk Gassenarl). In 2011 it was the turn of Dead or Alive Dimensions (Ryu Haybasa): Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Impact (Yamato, Pain) e Batman Arkham City in which he plays Tim Drake / Robin and Harvey Dent / Two Faces.

2012 will be his most prolific year and we will see him impersonating characters of all kinds, from Kai Leng in Mass Effect 3 to James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 HD even to Agent P of Men in Black Alien Crisis. In the following months we find Baker in Diablo III (Scoundrel); Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier (Ghost 30k); Darksiders II (Draven); Resident Evil 6 (Jake Muller) e Marvel Avengers Battle for Earth (Hawkeye, Loki, Super-Skrull). In 2013 Te Last of Us is released, a title that will act as a watershed in his career, which he will follow closely Batman Arkham: Origins and his crazy Joker: the prequel Clown will in fact be the only one not to be voiced by Mark Hamill. Pagan Min will also double in the same year Far Cry 4, Terrace Brooks and Jack Mitchell and in Call of Duty Black Ops and Advanced Warfare and Rhys and Tommy in Tales From the Borderlands.

Another famous role was that of Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain, while his minor voices are numerous in Metroid Prime 3 Corruption, Final Fantasy XIII and XIII-2, Mafia II, Fable III, The Amazing Spider-Man, Halo 4 is Saints Row IV. Despite his rich career Baker is far from retiring and in the coming months we will see him in the role of Alex Janicek in the racing game DiRT 5 and in those of Bruce Banner in Marvel's Avengers. In the latter, he will return to the side of his colleague and brotherly friend Nolan North, with whom he divided the microphone into The Las of Us and Uncharted. Finally, we leave you to his most famous Italian voice actors: Lorenzo Scattorin for Joel and Sam Drake, Claudio Monegta for Far Cry 4 and even Maurizio Merluzzo in Call of Duty.