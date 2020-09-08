Trouble for the manager of the Tempo Storm: heavy accusations of abuse of power

Share it:

Tempo Storm’s export manager responsible for the mobile part, Monica Wang, ended up at the center of a flurry of accusations attributable to the North American scene of PUBG Mobile.

In particular, several accusers state that Wang allegedly abused her position in the organization to put pressure on the players (as well as groped to sneak them from other teams in a subtle way, evading contracts) and dissuade teams from participating in tournaments.

In particular, the main accuser seems to be a certain Rena “Sakumai“Sun, who recently posted a Twitlonger accusing Wang of attempting to sabotage the community and prevent teams from participating in PUBG Mobile tournaments.

Sakumai would have decided to publish everything after the umpteenth attempt made by Wang to convince the teams not to participate in the championship “Impact Network League“, Emphasizing that she is angry with herself for”having been silent and turned away for so long”.

Wang often organizes tournaments and friendlies for the PUBG Mobile competitive scene. Now, for example, it is preparing the ground for the new season of the American PUBG Mobile League, which will debut at the end of this month.

Sakumai has accused, among other things, the Tempo Storm staff who deal with PUBG Mobile’s Discord channel manage events in a “unprofessional” way, in a way “consistently disrespectful to the community“.

One of the PUBG Mobile casters, MrxFlip, joined the chorus accusing Wang of abusing her power for threaten the teams and the players, forcing them not to participate in other tournaments than those organized by you.

The same did PUBG Mobile pro player Karim “KarnageEdward, who recently played for the Pittsburgh Knights during the World League (PMWL). The latter has published a Twitlonger in which he brings his testimony, full of unedifying episodes (such as the sabotage of Wang at the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 in Malaysia, when he blocked the Karnage team in Hawaii by not buying tickets planes to complete the transfer).

The situation is undoubtedly incandescent and, for sure, the controversy will rage in the coming days.