Trouble coming for the protagonists in the trailer for the final episodes

After seeing the first unedited photos from the set of Supernatural, fans of the long-running TV series are eager to find out how the events of the Winchester brothers. Meanwhile The CW has shared a new trailer dedicated to the final episodes.

At the bottom of the news you can see the video published by The CW YouTube channel, which shows us the final part of the show which aired for the first time in 2005 and was born from an idea by Eric Kripke. The Coronavirus pandemic interrupted the broadcasting of the episodes, the season in fact should have ended in May, but after the closure of the sets in Canada, the production has decided to postpone the work on the final episodes.

We will thus discover how the long journey of brothers Sam and Dean will end, engaged in their fight against God and other supernatural beings. The numerous fans will have to wait for the next Thursday 8 October, when the seven remaining episodes of the fifteenth season will air. If you are looking for other indiscretions on the unpublished episodes we point out this video shot on the set of Supernatural 15, while in recent days the fans have attended the celebrations for the birthday of a protagonist of the series: we refer to Misha Collins, known by enthusiasts as Castiel.