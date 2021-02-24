Tropical-Rouge! Precure reveals trailer for his short film

On the official site for the anime Tropical-Rouge! Precure, the eighteenth production of the studios Toei Animation, a new promotional video was published for the short film Tropical-Red! Precure Little Tobikome! Collaboration ♡ Dance Party!.

This short film will be released in parallel with the film Healin’Good ♡ Precure Movie: Yume no Machi de Kyun! Tto GoGo! Dai Henshin !! next March 20 in theaters in Japan. In this short film, the anime characters Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Manatsu (Cure Summer), Sango (Cure Coral), Minori (Cure Papaya) and Asuka (Cure Flamingo) are heading to Dancing Island for a party, but they have a problem along the way.

On the other hand, Tropical-Rouge! Precure is the new animated series of the franchise Precure, and will premiere on February 28 replacing the broadcast of Healin’ Good Precure. Yoko Ikeda (Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo Returns, Kaidan Restaurant) is in charge of the direction of this broadcast anime and Junko Komura (Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories) is in charge of writing the scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is in charge of character design.

Sinopsis from Tropical-Rouge! Precure

The anime will focus on Manatsu, who moves from a small island to Tokyo and starts high school. The day he moves in, he meets a mermaid girl named Laura who is looking for the “legendary warriors”, the Precures. Laura’s hometown, the mermaid country of Grand Ocean, has been attacked by the “witch of postponement,” who has stolen the country’s “power of determination.”

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) 2020 Movie Healin’Good Precure Production Committee