Trony flyer: year-end discounts on PS4, Switch, Xbox One S and video games

Trony has also decided to celebrate the arrival of the new year by launching a series of promotions on technological products, including consoles and video games. Let's find out all the details together.

Trony's flyer offers are not national, but related to some specific provinces and regions. In Milan, Bergamo, Verona, Cremona, Vercelli, Alessandria, Lodi, Mantua, Florence, Lucca, Livorno, Bolzano, Bressanone and Merano it is possible to find until 30 December PlayStation 4 500 GB with Fortnite Neo Versa for 179.99 euros, PS4 Pro with Fortnite Neo Versa for 279.99 euros, the Dualshock 4 with Fortnite Neo Versa for 39.99 euros, Death Stranding at 34.99 euros, Spider-Man for 9.99 euros and The Last of Us Remastered for 9.99 euros.

In stores in Emilia Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise it is possible to find until 22 January 2020 Xbox One S 1TB with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for 229.95 euros (there are also other configurations), in addition to discounts of up to 50% on titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, FIFA 20, Luigi's Mansion 3 and eFootball PES 2020. In Sicily and Calabria will instead be active Nintendo themed discounts until January 21, 2020, with Switch for 299.99 euros and Switch Lite for 199.99 euros.