Trony Flyer: PS4 and Ghost of Tsushima pre-order on sale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like many other chains of national importance, too Trony has renewed its offers by launching the new July flyer. The sales dedicated to gamers are not particularly numerous, but this does not mean that they are not interested.

Trony offers to begin with 500 GB PlayStation 4 on offer at 269 euros, instead of 299 euros. In addition, you can also pre-order Ghost of Tsushima for 59.99 euros instead of 74.99 euros. The new PS4 exclusive developed by Sucker Punch, remember, will be launched next July 17th all over the world. The flyer also highlights Marvel's Iron Man VR, fresh from the exclusive PlayStation VR publication, but has no discounts and is therefore offered at a full price (41.99 euros).

For more information on the offers, even those not related to video games, you can go to one of the stores or consult the flyer of Trony, which also offers the 3×2. The promotion will continue until July 31st.