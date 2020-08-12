Tron, Garth Davis will direct the film starring Jared Leto

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Tron movie starring Jared Leto has finally found its director. And while we still don't know if it's a reboot or a sequel, one thing is now certain: it will have the signature of Garth Davis.

The fandom can rejoice: despite the set aside of the Tron TV series in development for Disney +, and the uncertainty about the future of the franchise, it seems that Disney has decided that the time for a new Tron movie has finally come.

For years now there has been talk of a film with the frontman of 30 Seconds To Mars and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto (in double capacity as actor and producer), but so far the details about it were decidedly nebulous, as was the fate of the film itself.

Now, however, it seems that we are pressing on the accelerator, since the hiring of the director who will direct the feature film, Garth Davis.

The Australian filmmaker, already at the helm of the 6 Oscar nominated film, Lion, and of the film with Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, Maria Maddalena, will be at his first test of directing a sci-fi, but according to what is also reported by Deadline, this would appear to be an assignment that he strongly wanted.

And you, what do you think? You see Davis at the helm of a movie Tron? Let us know in the comments.