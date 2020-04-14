Trolls World Tour marks the best Internet premiere for Universal

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), April 13 (EFE) .- Universal studios assured this Monday that the animated film "Trolls World Tour" has registered the best premiere on the internet for the company, which decided to cancel its arrival in theaters due to the coronavirus crisis.

The firm was one of the few in Hollywood that decided skip the theatrical release screening and make its new title available on the Internet, while other factories such as Disney have postponed their big screenings until the end of summer, hoping that theaters will reopen by then.

In its statement, Universal also stated that "Trolls World Tour" has broken the world record for the best premiere on the internet for a production, although it has not provided data to support this statement to any media.

"Trolls World Tour" should have hit the big screen last Friday, but the coronavirus crisis led Universal to bet on its premiere directly on digital platforms.

Your starting price in the US It has been $ 20, the equivalent of just over two movie tickets.

It was an interesting move, in a Hollywood that has been "shocked" by the pandemic and has been postponed until autumn and even next year with major releases such as "Mulan", "James Bond: No Time to Die" or " F9 "from the" Fast and Furious "saga.

Therefore, the film industry was waiting for the result that Universal reaped with this sequel to a film, "Trolls", which in 2016 achieved a remarkable result at the box office and was successful, especially thanks to the song "Can't Stop the Feeling "by Justin Timberlake (nominated for an Oscar for best original song).

Despite the fact that the company has not offered any data on the number of downloads, the collection or the total number of viewers, it seems that it has been satisfied with the performance of its decision.









"Trolls World Tour" is an animated film for the little ones but with adult winks and irony for music lovers and that has a great Latin component in the dubbing: reggaetonist J Balvin, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Actor and singer Anthony Ramos put the Hispanic footprint.

