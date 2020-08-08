Entertainment

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Guillermo del Toro's film will be on Netflix in 2021

August 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have announced the release of the film for 2021 Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans by Guillermo del Toro, currently in production. The animated film is set in the world created by the director in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, whose third Wizards series is streaming starting Friday, August 7.

The trilogy, launched in 2016 with the series Trollhunters and continued with 3Below (Italian title 3 among us), is set in the fictional village of Arcadia, and features three friends who discover that under the city there is a battle between good and bad trolls.

"The Trollhunters team was committed, about ten years ago, to trying to push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV" he has declared Guillermo del Toro in a note. "We've created a vast trilogy of interconnected mythology and characters that we've always hoped would culminate in a all-star reunion. (…) We are very proud of Tales of Arcadia and very keen to offer the public a spectacular finale. "

They are part of the cast of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, among others, Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand and Nick Offerman. The film is directed by Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt, from a screenplay by Marc Guggenheim and Dan and Kevin Hageman, also executive producers along with del Toro himself.

For further information, we refer to our review of the third season of Trollhunters.

