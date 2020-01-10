Trixie Mattel? Edwin Luna hits with a makeup face like drag queen

Edwin Luna did it again! The vocalist of ‘La Trakalosa de Monterrey’ appeared again wearing makeup, but this time the image caused great impact among his followers.

It all started when the interpreter of ‘Notice that he did’ shared an image on his Instagram account using a filter that made him look extremely makeup and characterized as a woman.

In the video we can see Edwin with long eyelashes, makeup and a lot bling bling In the eyes.

This is not the first time Edwin Luna poses in social networks with makeup. In August, his wife, Kim Flores, shared some stories where she sees how she herself makes up the celebrity for her television interviews.

With information on Drop the Soup.

