Tristan Thompson does not get tired of trying to recover Khloé Kardashian and has re-commented a photo

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Khloé Kardashian has uploaded a photo in underwear and Tristan Thompson has not cut a hair to put a comment. We are hallucinating.
  • This was the clan's reaction upon learning of Tristan Thompson's infidelity to Khloé Kardashian.

    Did you think it was over The culebron the story between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Well, it's not going to be. It has been an eternity since the basketball player he was unfaithful to his son's mother with Jordyn Woods, but this whole story is far from seeing the end. While she has turned the page and seems very clear that she does not want to see her ex or in painting, the above seems to be very interested in reconquering her. And don't believe that you cut a hair, because since they left it, the Comments on your Instagram photos are almost constant.

    Yes, he has done it again. Khloé has shared a photograph with his followers in which he goes out in underwear and he, neither short nor lazy, has written the following: "Naughty", accompanied by some subtle emoji nothing. But does he never tire of insisting? We put ourselves in Khloe's skin and we would be up to the nose, especially considering that he put it quite in evidence by being unfaithful to him with nothing less than Kylie's best friend.

    Tristan Thompson comments on this photo of Khloé Kardashian

    As it is quite possible to delete the comment (he already did it on another occasion), we have been quick and we have 'proof of crime'. A comment that by the way, has not gone unnoticed by his millions of followers, who have told Tristan that please, stop writing things.

    Tristan Thompson has posted this comment to Khloé Kardashian on Instagram and we are hallucinating.

    Khloé KardashianInstagram

    Evidently she has ignored him, but on other occasions it has not been so. Recently he had such an epic response that our hands still clap. We put you in a situation: at the end of 2019 he put a "I love you" (yes, we had the same face). And what did she do? Well, answer the following: "Goodbye, thank you." Khloé, you are a queen.

    Well, not to mention the time he wrote in another photo that was perfect. It's been a year (a year already!) And Tristan still thinks he can get it back, but the truth is, we see it quite complicated. In any case, this type of comment is quite a lot.

