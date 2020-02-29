Trish Una di Vento Aureo is shown on Instagram in a faithful and sexy cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Though Golden Wind, the last season out of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, ended for several months now, fans all over the world just can't get away from the series. And while I await news and the announcement of the sequel, Stone Ocean, they console themselves by paying homage to the work created by Araki showing off cosplayers of various kinds.

Just do a quick search on the web and on the main social channels to find many, but many costumes created by fans on the characters of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo. Some are done very well, others less so, but that does not diminish the great passion and the affection that readers reserve to the series every day.

This passion shines through not only from cosplay but also by illustrations by artists who enjoy reproducing the variety of characters presented by Araki. Just yesterday we showed you a fan art that portrayed the main stands that we will see in action in the next chapter of the series that everyone is waiting for: Stone Ocean.

Today, however, we shift our attention to cosplay. Particularly on a costume he made going crazy on the web. The Instagram cosplayer made it @shirogane_sama which has reached a dizzying number of likes, 36 thousand. As you can see for yourself from the photo at the bottom of the article, he decided to play a character who played a leading role in the Vento Aureo season, we are talking about Trish Una. And not only in the hair she managed to reproduce it faithfully, but also in the fairly low-cut and sexy dress.

We were really impressed by the care that the cosplayer has reserved in this costume but in all those she creates and then placed on the Instagram page, and you? What do you think of this interpretation of Trish? Did you already know Shirogane Sama? Let us know below in the comments.

Giovanna day moved into the 17th century with this beautiful cosplay.