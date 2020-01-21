Trish Una di Vento Aureo is shown in a particular cosplay

Share it:

The one of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is an animated and paper epic that over the course of these long years has been able to conquer millions of people in every corner of the world thanks to an incredible style that very few works have, to events rich in pathos and to a cast of unforgettable characters.

Just talking about the latter, each season of production has been able to showcase an incredible cast of faces that have revealed themselves capable of remaining etched in the minds of countless fans, between protagonists and villains full of charisma. In such a context, there are thousands of works created by the public designed to show off their love for the franchise.

This time, to be finished in the spotlight we find the famous cosplayer rowing_away, who wanted to share with his audience a new and peculiar cosplay dedicated to Trish Una, which we got to know in JoJo Vento Aureo's The Bizarre Adventures. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the girl wears some of Trish's typical clothing, flanked by some elements that differ in color and style, such as hair, a job that has been able to earn countless praise.

Before greeting you, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo Vento Aureo.