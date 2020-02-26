Entertainment

Trigun's famous colt becomes a Lego piece thanks to a fan

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Yasuhiro Nightow is a mangaka currently working on Blood Blockade Battlefront, published every month on Jump SQ Rise. But the author is known for another work, one particularly known both in Japan and in the rest of the world: it is Trigun, narrating the story of Vash the Stampede, wanted by Gunsmoke and whose head is worth 60 billion $$.

Yasuhiro Nightow concluded Trigun and Trigun Maximum for years now, but fans have not stopped appreciating this work despite the over twenty years since its inception. To survive on the planet, Vash the Stampede used in particular a weapon that became famous, his colt.

Thanks to the pieces Lego now available in every shape and color and that allow you to really recreate everything with particular accuracy, a fan decided to replicate this weapon and posted the result on Reddit. Kill3ekirk immediately went viral for the realization, obtaining in a few days an excellent number of upvotes and comments on the platform. As also explained by him in various responses, the gun also has a working trigger and drum and that move. Fortunately, the realization is not so faithful that even bullets are fired.

Do not miss our review of Trigun, 1998 anime of 26 episodes also available on Netflix.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

