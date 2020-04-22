Trigun: Yasuhiro Nightow's manga turns 25

Share it:

After leaving university, young Yasuhiro Nightow started working as a clerk in the home buying and selling business, but did not abandon his hobby of drawing manga. After some successes and with the help of a friend who worked at a publishing house, he proposed a work that was later known to the world as Trigun.

The first publication of Trigun occurred on April 22, 1995 in the Shonen Captain magazine of the Tokuma Shoten publishing house. This means that today Trigun turns twenty-five. Unfortunately for the author, the main story of Trigun followed only three volumes since in 1997 the magazine was forced to close.

The work then continued on Young King OURs with a new name: Trigun Maximum. This was to be considered a direct sequel to the original work, which then ended the story of Vash the Stampede in the right way. Still today Trigun is particularly well known and many of the merits of this notoriety undoubtedly go to the anime Trigun made by Madhouse in 1998. Composed of 26 episodes, it also aired in Italy.

Despite several editions, the story of Trigun ended in the 2000s and at the moment the mangaka Yasuhiro Nightow who has just turned 53 is working on Blood Blockade Battlefront.