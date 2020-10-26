Trigun, the anime on Prime Video: history and development of a success

We are in 1994, the twenty-seven year old Yasuhiro Naitou (in art Yasuhiro Nightow), he recently abandoned his job at Sekisui House to devote himself to drawing full-time. In the same year, he published his first one-shot entitled “Call XXXX” in Super Jump magazine, but did not get the expected success.

Fortunately for him, the turning point will come immediately: in February of the following year, thanks to the help of a publisher friend, he submits to the attention of Tokuma Shoten his second one-shot, “Trigun“, which just two months later will be officially transformed into a series published in the magazine Shounen Captain.

In 1997, however, the closing of the magazine in which Trigun was published, forces Nightow to prematurely end the course of his work.

In July of the following year, Trigun resumes publishing on Young King OURs di Shounen Gahousha, with the name of Trigun Maximum (collected in 14 volumes), proposing itself as a direct continuation of the original trilogy.

The manga obtains an excellent consensus from the public, leading it to the publication in English and the production of an animated adaptation entrusted to the masters of the studio Madhouse (Tatami Galaxy, Death Note, and Satoshi Kon’s masterpieces) in the same year. Let’s retrace its success, reminding you that Trigun is available on Amazon Prime Video.

A pacifist gunman!

The premise is this: we are in a Apocalyptic Far West, in a new planet colonized by humans, where we follow the adventures of the gunslinger Vash the Stampede, the “humanoid typhoon”, on which hangs a bounty of 60 billion double dollars. Presented as a much feared criminal of double rank S, capable of razing entire cities to the ground, we soon discover that the reality is very different, as Vash is a incurable pacifist!

Unfortunately, due to his fame and the bounty on his head, Vash is forced to clash repeatedly against hordes of marauders and bounty hunters, sowing panic wherever he goes, forcing him to a life of wandering from town to town.

It is unclear from the start why Vash is reluctant to use his gunslinging skills to end the lives of his opponents, but it seems to have to do with person or one promise done a long time before the time of the narration, but we will know everything in due course ..

To accompany Vash in his adventure we have a couple of women, Meryl Stryfe e Milly Thompson, agents of the insurance company Bernardelli, who will take care of keeping an eye on Vash to prevent the latter from causing too much damage to property insured in the name of their company. Needless to say, Vash’s charisma and good heart will eventually win over the two women, who will soon find themselves two reliable allies for the Humanoid Typhoon.

Many mysteries revolve around the whys of this narrative universe: who is Vash really? What is its goal? Why did humans colonize this planet? What is its ecosystem based on? All questions that have a fundamental place within the narrative and that contribute to creating the atmosphere suspended and peculiar of this work.

Between laughter and crying

History also boasts one strong comic streak, sometimes insane, especially in the animated adaptation. Vash is an extravagant character, as much as her companions, and numerous funny or embarrassing situations will arise from their coexistence.

The comic elements will never completely disappear from the work, not even in the last chapters, but will very often leave room forintrospection and at darker or poignant moments, finding a perfect balance that will make the work appreciated by both a more mature and a younger audience, starting the narration in a more confusing way, both at the level of writing and at the level of drawing, and then find an ideal size that the author will keep very well until its conclusion.

Trigun offers us evergreen themes, such as hope for a better future, the idea of ​​the divine and the ineffability of its manifestation in the universe, the possibility of choosing who should live and who should die and the arrogance of human beings. Everything is seasoned with a singular character design and a pleasant writing of the characters and dialogues, which will contribute to one linear narrative, capable of keeping you glued to the screen, or to the pages of a tankobon.

The 1998 anime represents the directorial debut of Satoshi Nishimura, future director of Ushio & Tora’s anime adaptations, Karakuri Circus, and the first two seasons of Hajime no Ippo. Nishimura will also take care of the Trigun – Badlands Rumble project, a 2010 spin-off film, also produced by Madhouse, announced in 2008 on the 14th and final volume of Trigun Maximum.

The animated adaptation of the work often differs from the original manga by Yasuhiro Nightow, as the chapters of the latter could not keep up with the rhythm of the anime produced by the studio Madhouse, a giant of Japanese animation, but it still remains faithful to the themes dealt with in the paper work, presented to our eyes through airresistible aesthetics, a iconic soundtrack it’s a impeccable direction, which make it in effect a symbolic work of the 90s that cannot be missing in the cultural baggage of a Japanese animation lover.

The 26-episode series is available to view for subscribers Amazon Prime Video, then retrieve it while you can, and remember: “The ticket to the future is always empty!”.