Trickster! Martha Figueroa plagiarized the idea of ​​Divine Net: Alex Kaffie

This week, journalist Alex Kaffie revealed in his column on December 17 for El Heraldo de México that Martha Figueroa proclaimed herself the creator of "Divine Net".

The television host said in the program she shares with Sergio Sepúlveda and Mauricio Macera; “Pair of 2”, that ‘Divine Net’ was his original idea “and that it hurt a lot that besides being run from there, Unicable has stolen the idea”:

(…) being that the thief is her! Yes, ‘Divine Net’ is a plagiarism of the US program ‘The View’" Martha Figueroa devised Divine Net copying the format to the broadcast whose creator, she does! Is Barbara Walters. So the one who should be mad at plagiarism is Barbara Walters, not you Martha Figueroa. Hussy!".

The view

And indeed, Alex Kaffie is right. ‘Divine Net’ was inspired by the successful talk show American The View devised by journalist Barbara Walters and broadcast by ABC since August 1997.

In its twenty-third season, the program presents a multi-generational panel of women, who discuss the "Current Issues" of the day, such as socio-political and entertainment news.

In addition to the conversation segments, the panel also conducts interviews with prominent figures, such as celebrities and politicians.

Martha Figueroa's response

Given what Kaffie posted this day, the television host already responded and did so through Twitter where opinion leaders staged a hot discussion …

Even Mauricio Mancera was muddy! And is that Martha called Alex trickster and deaf:

I'll go to the ENT to uncover my ears, because I didn't hear that. It's great that you give credit to 'The View', because that's where you plagiarized 'Divine Net'. https://t.co/S0z3XrT9Kj – Alex Kaffie (@Kaffievillano) December 17, 2019

With information from El Heraldo de México.

