 Trickshot, Clint's brother, rumored to Hawkeye

Important rumor is marked insider Jeremy Conrad about the series "Hawkeye", another one of the Marvel Studios projects of Disney + but that is perhaps one of the least information comes to us. Apparently, the series focused on Hawkeye and aimed to show us how Clint Barton passes the witness to a new Hawkeye (the young Kate Bishop), will include two well-known villains from the world of comics.

The first is undoubtedly the most prominent, as it would be Trickshot, the antihero that is really Barney Barton, Clint's older brother, and a member of the Dark Avengers in the comics. He is also a character present in the stage of the comics of Matt Fraction, which has already been said on more than one occasion serves as inspiration for the series. In the comics, Barney followed a path very different from that of his brother from the moment in which at the Carson Carnival, where they ended years after losing their parents, they chose Clint over Barney for his archery skills . Barney ended up in the army and went to an FBI agent, but some time later, his badly wounded body ended up in the hands of Baron Zemo, who turned him against his brother and went to Trick Shot to train Barney in archery, just as he did with Clint some time before. After the death of Trick Shot, Barney assumed his alias, transforming it into Trickshot.

In addition to him, the crime syndicate will also be present in the series Mafia Tracksuit, or as Hawkeye calls them, Draculas Tracksuit. Clint has had clashes with this band in the comics, especially when one of its members wanted to evict Clint from the flat he had rented.

The Hawkeye series would begin recording this July, although its premiere will not occur until autumn 2021.

Via information | MCU Cosmic