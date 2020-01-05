Entertainment

Tribute or plagiarism to Tessa Virtue? Netflix series

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
Netflix doesn't let up. On the first day of 2020, the streaming platform premiered a new series in its catalog, 'Spin out', where figure skating becomes the center of a story of love, friendship, family problems and mental illness. Starring Kaya Scodelario (which we saw in summer in the movie 'Hell under water'), tells how a young skater traumatized by a fall that left her prostrated in the hospital bed for weeks fight to reinvent himself in the sport he loves. And he will do it in the category of couples, finding the confidence to get ahead in the least thoughtful person while dealing with his bipolarity (and that of his mother, interpreted by January Jones from 'Mad Men').

For lovers of this discipline that represents the series, there are few couples more iconic than that formed by Tessa Virtue Y Scott Moir. Canadians have been a sporting couple since childhood, and in their extensive career they have won not only championships of all kinds and Olympic golds, but above all the sincere admiration of fans. Therefore, many will remember his performance in recent Olympic Games of winter in Pyeongchang in 2018, which meant his farewell to the tracks High competition with a dance number inspired by music from the movie 'Moulin Rouge'. And there is a detail of that dance program that more than one has remembered when watching the new Netflix series: Virtue's suit. Garnet, transparencies in the arms, flames effect on the chest and a high neck full of glitters. A suit that exhibits the passion that the number required, and that save a similar suspect with the one you saw Scodelario in 'Spinning Out':

imageGetty / Netflix

The resemblance is undeniable, both the design and the color. Until the bun! It might seem like a casual reference, but the truth is that the similarities do not stay there. In the series, the protagonist and her partner (played by Evan Roderick) rehearse a short program with inspirations of tango that reminds a lot of the award-winning performance of Virtue and Moir in 2018. In the series, its entree (Svetlana Efremova) tells you that your program "It's about romance, it's about tragedy, it's about sex". A few words that Tessa Virtue also pronounced in the making of her program two years ago:

The question is: Is this a tribute or a blatant plagiarism? The story in fiction and in reality does not resemble anything (this is not a biopic), but only the elements that surround the skating program. For now we know that Tessa Virtue herself has taken it rather as a joke. This is how Twitter responded to the comparison, with a simple emoticon:

The first season of 'Spinning out' is available on Netflix.

