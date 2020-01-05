Tribute or plagiarism to Tessa Virtue? Netflix series

Share it:

Netflix doesn't let up. On the first day of 2020, the streaming platform premiered a new series in its catalog, 'Spin out', where figure skating becomes the center of a story of love, friendship, family problems and mental illness. Starring Kaya Scodelario (which we saw in summer in the movie 'Hell under water'), tells how a young skater traumatized by a fall that left her prostrated in the hospital bed for weeks fight to reinvent himself in the sport he loves. And he will do it in the category of couples, finding the confidence to get ahead in the least thoughtful person while dealing with his bipolarity (and that of his mother, interpreted by January Jones from 'Mad Men').

For lovers of this discipline that represents the series, there are few couples more iconic than that formed by Tessa Virtue Y Scott Moir. Canadians have been a sporting couple since childhood, and in their extensive career they have won not only championships of all kinds and Olympic golds, but above all the sincere admiration of fans. Therefore, many will remember his performance in recent Olympic Games of winter in Pyeongchang in 2018, which meant his farewell to the tracks High competition with a dance number inspired by music from the movie 'Moulin Rouge'. And there is a detail of that dance program that more than one has remembered when watching the new Netflix series: Virtue's suit. Garnet, transparencies in the arms, flames effect on the chest and a high neck full of glitters. A suit that exhibits the passion that the number required, and that save a similar suspect with the one you saw Scodelario in 'Spinning Out':