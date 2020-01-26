Tremble Yuya and Luisito Comunica! Ninel Conde opens as a whole youtuber

The digital world is today, and artists like Ninel Conde know it… So ¡Aguas Yuya! Aguas Luisito Comunica! The adorable Assassin Bonbon just released as a whole youtuber!

Although the “Ungrateful” interpreter already had her YouTube channel, she explained that she now wants to renew it, and that she wants to give tips on makeup, beauty and lifestyle.

I will try to have guests to know more about several people in the environment, youtubers that I admire and who will be participating with me. It is an opportunity to meet the real Ninel. ”

And is that the Bombón Murdero would like to demystify everything that is said about her; "I want you to have your own vision and to grow and learn together. ”.

Message for your haters

Ninel Conde also sent a message to all his detractors and said he currently has a team that eliminates harmful comments:

"Currently the comments of the haters … I try not to take them to heart, not to take it personally, I have learned that we are what we say from our heart and our soul our words come out, so we must not take it personally, but from the people who say it and that maybe they have problems".

Here the first video of Ninel Conde as a whole youtuber:

