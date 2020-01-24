Tremble Tulum! Celia Lora and the Acashore start recordings in paradise

Celia Lora and her friends from Acapulco Shore had an emotional reunion in Tulum … And it is that "The Boss" is more charged than ever in a new season of the controversial reality. "

A few hours ago, Acapulco Shore members announced that they are ready to start recordings of what will be the new and most recent season (7), which will be recorded in Tulum.

Celia Lora returns to Aca Shore!

Through her Instagram account, Alex Lora's daughter was responsible for confirming that she will be one of the protagonists in this new season.

And last year, Celia joined the successful MTV reality show, becoming a boss Super cool!

As her participation was a total success, Alex Lora's daughter will return in this seventh season and she gave us some images of how well she is having with the rest of the aca shore.

And not only that, but Celia said more than ready to start recordings, what we expect, is another controversial season where sex, alcohol and party abound.

