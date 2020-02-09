Treason? Esteban Macías, expupilo of Pati Chapoy already on Televisa?

The journalist's exit Esteban Macías de TV Azteca, to conclude his contract caused controversy in the middle of the show, but much more now that images of him circulated in the halls of Televisa.

The expupile of the famous show journalist, Pati ChapoyHe revealed that when he finishes a project, he always tries to stay in good terms with the company, because now he wants to have new job opportunities.

Thus, after his departure from Azteca, the presenter undertook a project, a channel called “Releases and more” and participates in Multimedia, after finalizing his contract with the company of Ajusco.

The now former TV Azteca driver gave what to talk about, due to his presence in the Televisa forums.

Macías visited the San Ángel company for an invitation he received from Óscar Uriel, because during the Los Cabos Film Festival, Uriel met Macías and made the proposal to participate in a television program.

He attended the "24 x Second" program a project that is led by Bully and Gaby Meza. In the image he spread on Instagram, he said that he finally entered Televisa, which caused a stir in social networks.

