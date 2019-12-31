Travis Scott's new song "Cats" in the lyrics speaks 100% of Kylie Jenner, and the cause of the break

Share it:

Travis Scott greets 2019 by launching a new album, Jackboys. But this is not so much the news, as what he has chosen as first single to launch it. The song is titled Cats and the text seems to speak of a particular person, the ex Kylie Jenner. No, a new beef has not opened, on the contrary the two are in excellent relationships thanks to their daughter Stormi. But the words in some verses of Cats they could conceal the real reason for their breakup. The album was released last Thursday and little Jenner still showed all her support for the ex, making an IG story of the CD tracks and the caption "Stormi’s dad". The two also spent Christmas Eve together for the traditional dinner at the Kardashian house and continue their intent to make little Stormi live a happy life, as they had announced shortly after break last October. This separation did not leave the Houston rapper indifferent and what he had to say, he literally sang it.

Cats by Travis Scott tells the break with Kylie Jenner

Cats is the new Travis Scott single released in the last days of 2019. Fans from the first listen have noticed not-so-veiled references to the ex Kylie Jenner.

Got it jumpin out the zoo, seein 'red, seein' blue (Yeah)

Young La Flame, how it moves, Pop Flare how it— (Woo)

Bring my hands out, try to hide my face

Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah)

Especially in the last 2 verses where it reads: "Get your hands out, try to hide my face / slip away, she wants to lie down and hibernate" there could be the real reason for their breakup. While Travis, being a singer, is almost always around concerts and promotions, Kylie almost never leaves Los Angeles. Feature that even his sisters have "criticized" in one of the episodes of Walking with the Kardashians in which they called it a slipper (read Travis Scott's hibernation). Two completely different lifestyles that would be one of the main causes of final break and that already in the past would have created gods problems between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. But it does not end here:

I took a chance, it's a lot to take

I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up)

She need a chunk, not a piece (Alright)

It cost me three for the keys (Keys)

The reference is to the very expensive tastes of Kylie Jenner. Being one of the richest under 30s in the world, she can also afford it and be with one who can afford anything, maybe it is not so simple. In fact, during their relationship, Travis Scott is known to have spared no expense in gifts. The keys text are the car keys that the rapper donated to his ex. These include a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce for his 21st birthday. That dear Travis prefers a girlfriend with less pretensions? Apparently yes, since there are other verses that refer to this.

Not the work but the V

She let it twirl to the beat

I send the work, bet it reach (Reach)

Wearin 'pearls, expensive beads (Beads)

I only hurl at my peeps (It's lit)





It is known that Kylie Jenner is a fan of pearls and jewels, she even gave a gift diamond to his daughter Stormi for Christmas. And Travis still insists a lot on this (sore!) Button.

Cuts, diamond cuts, I done popped a blue

Two cups of the stuff, now I'm up

Coco Chanel when she tuck it

We bunk, get a nut (Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah)

Here we still talk about diamonds and among all the fashion brands Coco Chanel is mentioned, adored by Kylie and who has sported several times. The post on IG leaves no doubt that you love this brand as we now have no more doubts than the references of the text by Cats by Travis Scott they are all about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.