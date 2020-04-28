Travis Scott's concert at Fortnite had over 27 million attendees

Share it:

The concert that Travis Scott gave last week in Fortnite It was memorable to say the least and shocked even those who didn't know the artist or didn't play the Epic Games video game.

Within the game there were 27.7 million players present during the 10-15 minutes that the concert lasted, held over several days so that more users could have the opportunity to experience it. In total 45.8 million times the event was seen, as many users repeated the viewing throughout the five concerts held.

To these figures will have to be added the millions of people who on platforms such as YouTube, Mixer or Twitch will have seen the performance several times, thus reaching many more people than the rapper would have reached in a concert in use.

This is not the first time that Fortnite has organized a live concert and we saw how Marshmello put on a show last year. Still, it must be recognized that the level has been raised quite a bit with this new event that may have attracted the attention of other international artists interested in giving a good show in this almost unlimited capacity setting.

Along with the event, various cosmetics related to Travis Scott were put on sale, so you could attend the event with the appearance of the rapper or some elements of his iconography.