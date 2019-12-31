Travis Scott speaks openly about his feelings for Kylie Jenner (and it breaks our hearts)

Share it:

The artist has granted an interview in which he undoes in flattery before his daughter's mother.

At the moment, there seems to be no official reconciliation.

It's been three months since the tandem formed by Travis scott Y Kylie Jenner they will suddenly break their relationship and decided to fly separately. Since then, the priority of both has always been the well-being and peace of Stormi, the one-year-old daughter they have in common. A common denominator who has taken care with mere and that on more than one occasion has alleviated the rumor of a possible reconciliation … until now, when the rapper has opened in the channel through an interview with XXL Magazine. What kind of relationship do they maintain? The link seems clear:

“I love his mother (talking about Stormi) and I always will. The worst thing about relationships is trying to get them afloat when a million voices interfere around them. ”

Come on, that the affection and appreciation that both one and the other utter have not disappeared – and it seems that at the moment it will not do so – which does not necessarily mean that they plan to try again.

As for fatherhood and his role as a famous dad, Scott seems not to make much difference and is recognized as a parent to use while undoing in flattery:

“I spend a lot of time with my family and my daughter Stormi. Being a father is much better than I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the most wonderful beings I've ever met. It's like my best friend, it makes my life so much easier. It inspires and surprises me every day when I realize how it thinks, it's crazy. ”

It seems that peace has been installed in the Scott Jenner family to stay. Who knows if in the near future they both decide to try again, although at the moment it seems that this possibility – and what the rest think – is something that does not take away their sleep. Is it Rosalia, friend of both, who works the miracle?