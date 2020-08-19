Entertainment

Travis Scott has already seen Tenet: "I'm on the soundtrack, it's an inexplicable movie"

August 19, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

As already happened with the musical phenomenon Billie Eilish., hired to make the soundtrack of 007 – No Time To Die, also for Tenet they opted for an artist on the crest of the wave: we are talking about rapper Travis Scott who recently commented on the new film by Christopher Nolan.

The magazine interviewed the artist GQ, which Scott admitted to having already seen Tenet, confirming the complex narrative plot already anticipated by John David Washington e Robert Pattinson: "I can't even explain it", commented. "You can just stay there and enjoy it. It's amazing "

The magazine also listened to a preview of Scott's soundtrack: to date the song has been temporarily renamed "Travis mix 16", since still unnamed, and the interviewer describes him as a "journey through time and space that liquefies the brain"Nolan also recently expressed himself on the song, underlining how Scott's artistic skills were crucial in translating the spirit of the film into music:

READ:  Tenet, composer Ludwig Göransson speaks: "An experience to live in the cinema"

"His voice became the final piece of a year-long puzzle. His insights into the intertwining of music and storytelling that Ludwig Göransson and I (composer of the score of Tenet, ed.) Had in mind and that we wanted to create were immediate, insightful and total ".

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.