Travis Scott has already seen Tenet: "I'm on the soundtrack, it's an inexplicable movie"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As already happened with the musical phenomenon Billie Eilish., hired to make the soundtrack of 007 – No Time To Die, also for Tenet they opted for an artist on the crest of the wave: we are talking about rapper Travis Scott who recently commented on the new film by Christopher Nolan.

The magazine interviewed the artist GQ, which Scott admitted to having already seen Tenet, confirming the complex narrative plot already anticipated by John David Washington e Robert Pattinson: "I can't even explain it", commented. "You can just stay there and enjoy it. It's amazing "

The magazine also listened to a preview of Scott's soundtrack: to date the song has been temporarily renamed "Travis mix 16", since still unnamed, and the interviewer describes him as a "journey through time and space that liquefies the brain"Nolan also recently expressed himself on the song, underlining how Scott's artistic skills were crucial in translating the spirit of the film into music:

"His voice became the final piece of a year-long puzzle. His insights into the intertwining of music and storytelling that Ludwig Göransson and I (composer of the score of Tenet, ed.) Had in mind and that we wanted to create were immediate, insightful and total ".