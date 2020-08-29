Transient, trailer for the dystopian adventure: cyberpunk meets Lovecraft

Share it:

From the creators of Conarium and the Darkness Within series, a gaming thriller is coming that blends some intriguing imagery to bring a dystopian universe to life.

Transient, a new production of the software house, aims to create a mixture of the traditional atmospheres of cyberpunk and the iconic narrative frames born from the pen of H. P. Lovecraft. In a future where all of humanity is confined to the fortified citadel of Domed City Providence, our species struggles to survive an increasingly hostile natural environment.

The protagonist of the adventure is Randolph Carter, a skilled member of a hacker collective known as ODIN. In a completely accidental way, the latter comes across a terrifying truth, which will bring him ever closer to the abyss of madness, in a chilling reflection on the meaning and nature of his existence. The game is developed by Stormling Studios in Unreal Engine 4: at the opening of this news you will find the trailer presentation.

At the moment, Transient has no precise release date, but the thriller is still expected on the gaming market later this year. Among the supported platforms already confirmed, at the moment there is only the PC.