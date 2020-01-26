Transgender Quinceañera hits as the saying goes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The television show As the saying goes the chapter Who does not love his relatives, they must break his teeth and he drew special attention because in his plot he addressed the life of a transgender.

The trans character impacted the public Televisa, because it appeared in family hours and this is the first time that a program of this company contemplates a plot in which the central character is a transgender.

According to the news portal Las estrellas, the quoted chapter of Como says the saying became one of the most watched in the recent season of the unit that is broadcast on channel 2.

The actor Santiago Emiliano played Gabriel, a teenager who is about to turn fifteen and wishes to celebrate him as a quinceañera, since he feels he has a woman inside.

Santiago Emiliano shares that making this character was a challenge for him because he had to transform completely to look like a quinceañera.

Gabriel has been my favorite character, he is very unique, a boy who has always wanted to fulfill his dream, which must go through many obstacles to be happy, "says Santiago Emiliano to the portal Las Estrellas.

Santiago Emiliano has already acted in other chapters of As the saying goes and admits that this work is one of the ones he liked most.







