Transformers will restart in cinemas with two new movies

After the premiere of five film based on the franchise Transformers, now Paramount Pictures is planning a complete restart that they will execute with two new releases that would have already begun to develop.

The information provided by Variety ensures that behind this restart are James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold, who would be working on the scripts separately. At the moment there is no official confirmation of these projects by the distributor.

Details provided by Deadline suggest that the film commissioned to Vanderbilt will be based on Beast Wars: Transformers, perhaps the most popular animated series in the franchise for using animals to reimagine the original characters. In this series, issued between 1996 and 1998, you could see the Maximals factions (with characters such as Optimus Primal, Rattrap and Cheetor) and Predacons (composed of Megatron, Waspinator, Tarantula and others) fighting in a prehistoric Earth.

The Transformers franchise premiered in cinemas in 2007, amassing more than 4 billion dollars with its many sequels and the Bumblebee spinoff, the latter being the best rated premiere of the entire saga on the big screen.

We don't know if the new movies will be based on Bumblebee or if they will start the story again. At the moment the information shared by Variety defends that those responsible are open to future license expansions after these premieres.

For these new stories there will be a totally new cast. In spite of this we don't have a single name yet and neither does a director who carries out the scripts that are being written.

Almost three years ago Michael Bay told that there are enough stories for at least 14 films of the Transformers franchise and the truth is that there may be many more. We do not know if Michael Bay and its explosion festivals will be counted again for this revival of the Hasbro license.