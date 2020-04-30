"Transformers" will have an animated prequel with the director of "Toy Story 4"

Share it:

"Transformers", one of the highest grossing action franchises in history, will expand its history with an animated prequel directed by Josh Cooley, the director behind "Toy Story 4" (2019).

The specialized medium Deadline ensured that this new film will focus on the planet Cybertron and the origins of the fight between the hero Optimus Prime and the villain Megatron.

Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, two of the writers of the Marvel movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018), will be in charge of writing this new installment of "Transformers".

Cooley triumphed with his debut as a director of a feature film in "Toy Story 4", which gave him the Oscar for best animated film, which recovered in style the famous Pixar toy saga, and which grossed 1,073 worldwide millions of dollars.

The "Transformers" saga, powered by the always spectacular director Michael Bay and which already has six films to his credit, has grossed nearly $ 5 billion worldwide.

Presented as a "spin-off" (derivative tape), "Bumblebee" was a novelty update for a saga that was rampant in theaters but received negative reviews from the press.

Young Hailee Steinfeld led the cast of that film that seduced fans and the press with an inspired mix of eighties adventure, youth humor and "Transformers" style action film.

On the other hand, in January of this year it became known that there are two other more "Transformers" projects outside this new animated film.

First, the Paramount studio has hired screenwriter James Vanderbilt to write one of those two continuations.

Vanderbilt's career includes films such as "Zodiac" (2007), the two films in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (released in 2012 and 2014) and "Murder Mystery" (2019).

The second project underway for "Transformers" will have the signature of screenwriter Joby Harold, who wrote "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" (2017) and who this year plans to release the tape "Army of the Dead" directed by Zack Snyder.

