Transformers will have a new animated film with the director of Toy Story 4

Once and for all Paramount Pictures is bringing out the animated film from Transformers who has been planning for so long and apparently they have gotten Josh Cooley, director of the Oscar-winning Toy Story 4, to direct it.

According to information shared by Deadline the film "It will take place on Cybertron, the planet from which the leader of the good guys and the leader of the bad guys come. The film revolves around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron"

The script was written many years ago by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, but now Paramount and Hasbro / eOne want "more or less start production"of the film, which will be separated from the story of the live-action adaptations.

One of the main reasons for taking this project forward is the coronavirus pandemic, which has complicated the production of films with real actors due to the security measures that have been necessary to implement so that the actors and the production team are safe.

Transformers is far from foreasapland to the world of animation, of course, the series that started in the 80s was very popular and The Transformers: The Movie was even released in 1986.

The last step of the franchise for the cinema took place in 2018 when the spinoff Bumblebee was released, focused on the character of the same name and with great critical success despite being the film with the lowest grossing of the saga achieved in theaters.

Given that the production of this new animated film has not yet started, it is difficult to know when we will have it available to see or if it will be ambitious enough to reach theaters or if it will go directly to the domestic format and platforms video on demand.