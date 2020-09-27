Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, Netflix svela il trailer di Earthrise

Last Saturday, during the Hasbro Pulse Con, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Earthrise, the second part of the highly anticipated animated saga.

The reveal of the trailer Follow the exciting news that the popular toy line Transformers: Beast Wars will be back soon. According to Netflix’s official synopsis for the new series, “With Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to face harsh reality. His Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest confines of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, encountering unexpectedly … the mercenaries traveling in space “.

Earthrise follows the successful debut of the first chapter of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, Siege. In July, one of the executives of the animation company Rooster Teeth explained the motivation that brought the project to Netflix.

“The company has always tried to create exciting content and above all to put it at the service of the public,” said Jordan Levine, general manager of Rooster Teeth. “Our production facility that exists here in Austin, on live action and animation, has been shown to make high-end premium content. So many distribution platforms can support it.”.

He also added: “Rooster Teeth, Hasbro and Netflix, are completely aligned on how to carry this show forward and how to market it. We are working very well together“.

For more insights, check out the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy synopsis, Siege, and the latest info on the full trilogy.