Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy for Netflix premieres first trailer

February 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Animation series Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy He has premiered during the New York Toy Fair the trailer of his first episode, Siege, as part of the presentation of news from Hasbro, who collaborate with Netflix to realize this project.

The series is a kind of trilogy of films since each episode will have a long duration and there will be only three. This trailer corresponds to the first of these episodes.

In this story Megatron also goes after the Supreme Spark, the source of the planet's life from which the two great forces that have starred in the stories of this license, the Autobots and the Decepticons, have come for years.

Once again Optimus Prime leads the side of the heroes and in this story it seems that he will have to make a somewhat drastic decision, because the trailer tells us that the leader of the Autobots will have to save the planet Cybertron by destroying it.

At the moment Netflix does not reveal when they plan to release this first episode and also when the second one will arrive, whose title will be Earthrise (it is the only thing known at the moment about it).

Jake Foushee and Jason Mamocha will be the voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron, who will be accompanied by Bumblebee, Ultra Magnus, Jetfire, Wheeljack and Ironhide on the side of the Autobots and Shockwave, Soundwave, Starscream and Skywarp in the Decepticons.

Other ads related to Hasbro have been related to the Disney + Marvel series, because thanks to the manufacturer we know that there will be four UCM series that will arrive next year. They have also confirmed that Baldur's Gate III will be on the market this year with early access in the style of other works by Larian Studios, the Belgian team that will bring this mythical RPG franchise to life again.

