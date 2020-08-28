Transformers, Megan Fox defends Michael Bay: ‘I’m against cancel culture’

Share it:

That the relationship between Megan Fox and Michael Bay on the set of Transformers it was not idyllic is known, as well as the fact that the continuous disagreements between the two led to the dismissal of the actress from the saga that made her famous. Fox, however, is keen to put some stakes around the issue.

Already a few days ago Megan Fox defended the Transformers director from those who accused him of having had aggressive attitudes towards him during filming, categorically denying the thing and definitely reducing the scope of their quarrels.

The actress has now returned to talk about the issue, reiterating what has already been said in recent times and declaring herself absolutely opposed to cancel culture: “It’s not something I had all this desire to talk about. But I totally disagree with the cancel culture, and I don’t want people to be ‘wiped out’ for things they haven’t done. Although many of my work relationships have been challenging, this one in particular was not one in which I was sexually assaulted or harassed, so I felt I had to defend him and having to make it clear this thing“explained the actress.

Fox then continued: “I have a lot of stories to tell, but none of them involve Michael. I really appreciate people’s support, but I don’t want to live with anything other than the complete truth“he concluded Fox. Unequivocal words, therefore: despite the bad relationship between the two, the director of Transformers never allowed himself to assume certain attitudes with his actress: a clarification that is anything but obvious that can not help but please.