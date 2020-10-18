training in the “third favorite place in the world”

A few hours ago Henry Cavill, superstar of the series The Witcher, posted a new picture on his profile Instagram through which he showed his daily workouts and also his ‘third favorite place in the world’.

The photo, which as usual you can find at the bottom of the article, shows Cavill on an English country road. The star wrote:

“Witcher training focuses on three main aspects: speed, explosive power and fitness. That can hurt! I haven’t had the opportunity to run uphill miles since Gibraltar, many years ago! But there’s no better place to pick up that Lake District pace here at home in the UK. This place just entered my 3 favorite places in the world! I absolutely love it.“

Recall that Netflix has released the first details of The Witcher 2, which will resume after the finale of the first season and the battle of Sodden. In this context, Geralt believes that Yennefer died in the epic battle and will decide to take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the place where he was raised as a boy by Vesemir and the other Witchers of the School of the Wolf.

The cast includes, in addition to Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), also Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia ), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara) and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

For more information, here is Geralt’s new armor.