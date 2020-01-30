Train to Busan 2: Peninsula will be released in Spain in 2021

Share it:

One of the zombie movies that has more expectation is Peninsula, the sequel to Train to Busan, one of the great sensations of the recent Korean fantastic cinema that got more than 11 million viewers only in his country, with a good legion of fans around the world.

Its continuation Train to Busan 2: Peninsula it opens in South Korea in August 2020 and taking into account the genre of niche in which it is classified, its projection in Spanish theaters was not assured.

As well, Backflow Films He has informed us by press release that they will be in charge once again of the distribution of the undead tape on our borders. Of course, to see the new Yeon Sang-ho we will have to wait longer than we would want, because here we will not have it in cinemas until first half of 2021, almost a year after its original premiere.

On this occasion, the film will be set four years after the events of the first. The virus that unleashed zombie chaos has spread across the Korean peninsula, and in a post-apocalyptic desert, a group of survivors wander at night fleeing from the walking dead.