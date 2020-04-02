Train to Busan 2: Peninsula releases its first trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first trailer for Train to Busan 2: Peninsula It comes to us through A Contracorriente Films, the distributor that will bring this sequel to Spain as they did with the first part in 2017.

This first preview of the film is our first contact with the new protagonists. Well, here the action takes place four years after the original movie and therefore we will not meet the original characters again (we could not for other reasons that you will already know if you saw that movie).

Once again, Korean director Sang-ho Yeon is at the controls, who now seems to have raised the stakes with a story that seems to contain much more action than the first part with this apocalyptic world full of undead, plunged in darkness and with enough touches to the Mad Max.

A few days ago the director commented that among his references for this sequel were movies such as Akira and Mad Max: Fury on the Road, as well as Mad Max 2 and so many others. We can see the references clearly with destroyed cities, communities that fight wildly to survive and even an arena where some have fun watching as helpless survivors face hordes of undead in a sort of Dome of Thunder.

The first part of Train to Busan has become one of the most celebrated films in Korean cinema in recent years and has a whole legion of defenders who are fans of horror movies, the works of the Asian country and zombies in general. Its sequel certainly generates great anticipation and we are looking forward to seeing what Sang-ho Yeon surprises us with.