Train Sim World is the most advanced simulation game on the market, according to its creators

The title Train Sim World is not found in the best known simulation videogames for "hitting the ceiling" to the hardware of the current generation, however, it has a technology that has been developed with great care to offer the purest realism to its players. One of its creators has offered some interesting statements about how this train simulator works on current platforms.

The CEO of Dovetail Games, Paul Jackson, has spoken with VG24 / 7 about the evolution of Train Sim World regarding the rest of simulation video games that we find in the market, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and its amazing realism that recreates our planet almost in detail.

"Essentially, trains and flight simulation are similar in that they try to be realistic," Jackson said of comparing both deliveries. “They are trying to be realistic for the real world, but the reality is that flying is about flying around the world, while the trains really have a very specific location and a job they are supposed to do. While the underlying theory is the same, the actual practice is completely different. So, I think that being able to define and create really specific areas, and make them as real as possible for real life, is the right thing for Train Simulator, "explained the manager.

For Jackson, the technology used in Train Sim World has brought PCs and consoles to their limit for its level of detail and the scale of its world. "In fact, at this time, the most important thing that determines what we can offer our customers is the power of the console. Our technology is probably greater than the rest, I will not say all the technologies, but most of today, we take consoles to the limit. We even take the computers to their absolute limit of what they can manage due to the quality of the tracks we try to offer to customers, combined with the large scale of content.

Jackson confesses that they almost "destroy" all the hardware platforms on which the game is due to its high quality. “We make fragments of content approximately one hundred miles long. And then, what no one sees that is critical is the underlying simulation, and that is only physical. We almost shattered all the hardware platforms we are in because of the large amount of reality we are trying to recreate physically, and our physics engine is amazing for that. "

Train Sim World is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, a title for lovers of simulation games and a technological challenge for each of its platforms.